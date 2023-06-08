Lil Nas X Teams With YSL For New Lip Line

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X said Lil Mama ain’t about to be the only one to have your lips poppin’. The ‘Old Town Road’ rapper just announced his partnership with YSL.

Pictures from Lil Nas campaign with YSL was released yesterday. In the Press Release that was shared about the partnership, it stated that we can expect more releases from this partnership with Lil Nas X and YSL throughout the year. It will be based around different eras with the rapper.

“Since the beginning of last year, my partnership with YSL Beauté has been pushing the beauty boundaries and embracing individuality. With this new campaign, we’re exploring my many faces and personalities through five different makeup looks that gave me the chance to experiment with my makeup in a more artistic way. I hope we can inspire the future generation to do the same,” said Lil Nas in a statement.

Lil Nas X has been signed as a YSL Beauty Partner since 2022