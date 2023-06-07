Free Dental & Medical Services Coming To Baltimore This Weekend

Free dental and medical services are coming to Baltimore! Remote Area Medical, is set to host a two-day pop-up clinic offering free dental, and medical services to residents.
Services available at the clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, women’s health exams and general medical exams, RAM said.
All services will be provided on a first come, first served basis.
