Justin Combs, the son of mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, was arrested early Sunday (June 4) in Los Angeles, Calif. on suspicion of driving under the influence. Details of the case have largely been kept mum and it isn’t known how far along Justin Combs is in the legal process.

TMZ reports that Combs, 29, was arrested in Los Angeles around 8 AM after officers observed Combs running a red light. Police conducted a routine traffic stop and investigated the scene, which steered officers to arrest Combs on suspected DUI. From what footage was obtained, it appeared Combs was arrested without incident.

Combs reportedly faces a misdemeanor DUI charge with his bond posted at $5,000.

Similar to his father, Justin Combs wears many hats in the entertainment industry including getting in front of the camera. A comment from Combs’ rep has yet to be released to the public nor has the family made comments.

Photo: Getty

Justin Combs, Son Of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Arrested For DUI was originally published on hiphopwired.com