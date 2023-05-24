Ja Morant Cryptic Messages Leaves Fans Concerned “Bye”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

NBA baller Ja Morant has fans concerned after posting cryptic messages on Instagram Wednesday morning. Ja posted four different Instagram stories showing love/ tributes to his mom, dad and daughter before posting a photo of himself with the message “bye”. It’s unclear if Ja may have been just saying goodbye to his social media presence or something worst.

This comes after he was suspended last weekend following the second video of him with a gun surfaced. The NBA is currently investigating the matter and it may be a pretty lengthy punishment.