Carmelo Anthony Announces NBA Retirement

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony has announced his retirement from the NBA after 19 seasons in the league! Carmelo who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history. This is a huge accomplishment only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal scored more than him and his career finished with 28,289 points with six different teams.