Persia's Picks

Carmelo Anthony Announces NBA Retirement

Published on May 22, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Carmelo Anthony x Jordan Brand x Rag & Bone Capsule Collection

Source: NIKE / NIke

Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony has announced his retirement from the NBA after 19 seasons in the league! Carmelo who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history. This is a huge accomplishment only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal scored more than him and   his career finished with 28,289 points with six different teams.

More from 92 Q
Close