Report: Northwest Academy of Health Sciences Closed Monday For Alleged Break-In Investigation

Baltimore County Schools announced that Northwest Academy of Health Sciences will be closed Monday as police investigate a break-in.
Additionally, there will also be no after-school or evening activities held at the school.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Details of the break-in are not immediately known, but police believe it happened over the weekend.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Rihanna Breaks The Internet With Throwback Maternity Photos From Baby RZA
-
Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend
-
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” Rumored To Release Soon
-
HBO Starz "Power Book II: Ghost" Final Episodes Leak Online
-
Report: Woman Shot & Killed While Driving on 702 In Essex
-
The Thirst Is Real: Twitter Asking Ice Spice “Where Yo Mom At?” After Photo of Her Momma Goes Viral
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo