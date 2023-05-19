92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Bronny James is one step closer to hitting an NBA court and playing professional basketball alongside his dad LeBron James.

Before Bronny James walks across the stage and does a special handshake with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver or Draft Night, he will have to continue to build up that draft stock in college.

Young Bronny will officially do that at USC after signing his letter of intent during a Wednesday signing ceremony at Sierra Canyon Highschool.

Bronny James put ink to paper, flanked by his beautiful momma Savannah James and younger brother Bryce James, who is also a pretty damn good baller himself.

Noticeably absent was his dad, the greatest hooper in the world, LeBron James (sorry Jayson Tatum). Understandably, he is busy trying to take care of business on the court against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

He made sure to send his son some love via Instagram and let him know how proud he was of his boy, who will be the first of children to go to college, something he didn’t do because he went straight to the league from high school.

“My boy signed his letter of intent yesterday for @uschoops! So damn happy and proud of you @bronny!! Pops shed a gangsta seeing this. So AMAZING!! #ProudDad #BronnyGoingToCollege #JamesGang #FightOn ”

All Eyes Will Be On Bronny James

Since Bronny James’ amateur career took off, all eyes have been on him as he rose through the ranks. Young Bronny is considered the 9th-ranked prospect in his 2023 class, officially making him a five-star recruit.

You can imagine all eyes will be on USC when college basketball season begins to see if he continues to live up to the James name, and based on what we have been seeing, that will continue to be the case.

Congrats to the James Gang.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Proud Dad Moment: LeBron James Sheds “Gangsta Tear” As Bronny Signs USC Letter of Intent was originally published on cassiuslife.com