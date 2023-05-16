Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman & Locking Her Inside U-Haul

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Prince George’s County Police announced the arrest of a man accused of kidnapping a woman, torturing her, and driving around all day with her locked inside a U-Haul van.

According to reports, 62-year-old Dennis Bell met his victim at a convenience store in Washington D.C. on Friday, shoved her into a U-Haul, and threatened her life if she didn’t do what he said.

Bell reportedly drove around all day with the victim sitting on the floor in the front seat. The victim told officials Bell took off her clothes and used a pocket knife to stab her fingers.

Officers got word that a U-haul was driving all over the road around 9:45 p.m.

When they attempted to pull it over, police said Bell wouldn’t stop. He eventually crashed into a ditch and officers were able to arrest him.

The woman was taken to the hospital for recovery.

