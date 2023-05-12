Young Thug Released From Hospital After Evaluation

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Young Thug who remains behind bars on RICO charges, was transported from Cobb County Jail to Atlanta’s Grady Hospital after experiencing chest pain before a scheduled court hearing. While fans were concerned it looks like he is doing a lot better and has been released from the hospital.

An attorney for Williams told Judge Ural Glanville that he had “no idea what his condition is currently” but that he did not expect him to appear in court today. “I’ve asked the sheriff’s department if I’d be able to make contact with Mr. Williams — if I’d be able to see him at Grady [Hospital,” he said. “The response is probably not.”