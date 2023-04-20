Baltimore Ravens To Host Family Movie Night At M&T Bank Stadium Next Month

The Baltimore Ravens are set to host a family movie night next month at M&T Bank Stadium.
Scheduled for May 19 at 5. p.m., the team will screen DC League of Super-Pets on the RavensVision HD screens.
This year, families are welcome to bring their pets.
Additionally, there will be more activities including self-guided locker room tours, face-painting, inflatable bounce houses, and interactive games on the concourse.
Tickets are $10 for guests ages 3 and older.
NOTE: Fans will also need to purchase a $10 ticket for their dog.
Attendees will also receive a wearable Ravens cape as they enter the gates, and Ravens cheerleaders, Poe and the Marching Ravens will be there.
Concession stands and the Ravens Team Store will be open as well.
Parking is free for all guests in Lot B/C, beginning at 4 p.m.
Click here for more information.
