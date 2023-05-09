Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy once again when she spent time in New York City donning a form-fitting black look that was everything!
For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all black, curve hugging Victoria Beckham dress that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added small earrings to give the look a pop. As for her hair, she rocked her short bob in a wet style with a side part and short bang. She paired the ensemble with matching black sandals on her feet which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.
Sabrina Elba Stuns In An All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Where To Find The Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore
-
Report: Woman Shot & Killed While Driving on 702 In Essex
-
Lizzo Postpones Shows Over Health Concerns, Fans Worried Baltimore May Be Next
-
Exclusive: Baltimore School Under Fire After Photo Surfaces
-
Chrisean Rock Shares 20 Weeks Pregnancy Update: ‘I’m Blessed N Highly Favored’
-
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Sierra Gates’ Daughter Wears Stunning Brides By Nona Gown To Prom
-
Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized 'Pray for Jamie’