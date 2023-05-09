Celebrity News

Sabrina Elba Stuns In An All Black Look

Sabrina Elba was spotted on Instagram turning heads in an all black look that we're swooning over.

Published on May 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Fashion Trust US Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy once again when she spent time in New York City donning a form-fitting black look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all black, curve hugging Victoria Beckham dress that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added small earrings to give the look a pop. As for her hair, she rocked her short bob in a wet style with a side part and short bang. She paired the ensemble with matching black sandals on her feet which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles while captioning the post, “Touchdown NY 🖤.” Check out the fashionable look below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the Sabrina’s thousands of IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “🔥🔥🔥🔥PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! 😍” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “GIRL you are SLAYING on a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL. The gorgeousity friend is just… OVERWHELMING 😍😍🤯🤯” while another jokingly wrote, “That dressss😍😍 is giving what it’s supposed to gave 👌🏾 🔥

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

Don’t miss… 

Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine

5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game

Sabrina Elba Stuns In An All Black Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 92 Q
Close