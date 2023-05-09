10 Times Candace Owens Flexed Her Anti-Black Muscles

Owens Announces Upcoming Documentary Where She Intends to “expose” BLM as a Scam.

Days after being spotted wearing one of Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirts. Candace Owens announced that she would be launching a documentary aimed at “exposing” Black Lives Matter as a scam. In response, a popular Black commentator on Twitter pointed out the irony of Owens claiming that white people who support BLM are privileged. Given her own history of denying white privilege. Owens is likely producing the documentary to appeal to her white conservative audience, rather than genuinely wanting to protect Black people from any perceived BLM scam.

Candace Owens Demands Apologies from “Black America”: “I Will Accept Them,” She Says

Candace Owens made controversial comments on Twitter, claiming that “Black America” owes her an apology for not heeding her alleged advice on immigration at the southern border. Owens argues, without proof, that Democrats have “imported new voters” who will render Black voters “irrelevant.” Owens’ comments have been widely criticized, with many pointing out the lack of logic and credibility behind her claims.

She Suggests Cop Who Shot Rayshard Brooks In The Back Was ‘Unjustly’ Fired

Owens has questioned why George Floyd has been made a “martyr,” threatened to start a fundraiser for fired cop Rolfe. Accused Black Lives Matter of supporting criminals, and accused Ahmaud Arbery of breaking into a property. Then suggested he was a criminal when he was shot by Gregory and Travis McMichael. Owens has also accused Floyd of having drugs when he was arrested and defended Amy Cooper, also known as Central Park Karen.

Candace Owens Defends Central Park Karen Who Called Cops

Candace Owens has received heavy criticism, including from Black conservatives, after defending the white woman who called the police on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park. The incident, which was recorded and shared on social media, showed Amy Cooper calling the police on Christian Cooper. Candace Owens defended Amy on Twitter, arguing that the incident was not about race and that calling the police was justifiable. However, her comments ignored the historical and present-day context of the incident.

Candace Owens Spews ‘Hateful’ Comments About Ahmaud Arbery

Candace Owens gets ridiculed for her comments about Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was killed while jogging by two white men. Owens has been accused of relentlessly criminalizing Arbery. Blaming Arbey for his own death by accusing him of breaking into a property. While also questioning whether he was really jogging. However, Owens’ hateful comments about Arbery were apparently the final straw for some of her followers.

Candace Owens Claims Black America Has Turned Its Back On ‘Intellectual Heroes’ Like Ben Carson

Candace Owens, sat-down in an interview with Ben Carson where she claimed that Black America has turned its back on “intellectual heroes” like Carson. Owens has a history of supporting Republicans who have made racist comments, including Carson, who has voiced support for Adolf Hitler and made disparaging remarks about Black women. However, these comments are nothing new.

Times Candace Owens Lied To Congress While Testifying About White Nationalism