Kevin Hart Hosts VIP Sneak Peek To Celebrate Opening of His Third Plant-Based Restaurant

On Sunday (May 7), Kevin Hart hosted a VIP sneak peek to celebrate the upcoming opening of the third location of his plant-based quick-service restaurant, Hart House, in Hollywood. The celebration included delicious food from Hart House, tequila cocktails featuring Kevin’s Gran Coramino tequila, and several games and activations such as mini golf, a live DJ, a human claw game, double dutch, build a buddy plush bears, and more.

Attendees included actor, comedian and founder of Hart House Kevin Hart, TikTok’s favorite food reviewer Keith Lee, film director Tim Story, chef and television star Nyesha Arrington, writer and comedian Fortune Feimster, stand-up comedian Mohammed Amer, TikToker Courtney Parchman, Vice President of Creators and Marketing at Playboy Loren Piretra, and more.

The Hollywood location is set to open on May 23rd at 6800 Sunset Boulevard. Taking over a former McDonald’s lot in the heart of Sunset Blvd, the new location boasts a 2,130 sqft space with 24 interior seats and 16 outdoor seats, and will be ADA accessible from Sunset & Highland. The highlight however, of this location is the brand’s first drive-thru .

