Report: Man Killed After Being Struck By Light Rail In Timonium

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced that a man has died after being struck by a light rail car early Monday morning.
According to officials, around 6:30 a.m., a man entered the tracks at the Timonium Road Crossing near the Timonium Business Park, where he was fatally struck by the train.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Service was subsequently suspended and a bus bridge was put in place from Lutherville to Hunt Valley.
Service was restored just after 9:30 a.m., MTA officials said. However, residual delays should be expected.
“While this incident is still under investigation, Maryland Transit Administration encourages any individual who is struggling or in crisis to seek help through the 988 Lifeline,” MTA said.
At this time, no additional details were immediately available.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Baltimore City Schools To Offer Five-Day Summer Programs For Students
New Maryland Law To Provide $20K Stipend For Student Teachers Who Commit To Staying In The State
Wildfire In Owings Mills Is The Largest Battled In Maryland In Over 50 Years
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Where To Find The Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Owings Mills Residents Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
Exclusive: Baltimore School Under Fire After Photo Surfaces
-
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Sierra Gates’ Daughter Wears Stunning Brides By Nona Gown To Prom