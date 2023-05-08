Report: Man Killed After Being Struck By Light Rail In Timonium

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced that a man has died after being struck by a light rail car early Monday morning.

According to officials, around 6:30 a.m., a man entered the tracks at the Timonium Road Crossing near the Timonium Business Park, where he was fatally struck by the train.

Service was subsequently suspended and a bus bridge was put in place from Lutherville to Hunt Valley.

Service was restored just after 9:30 a.m., MTA officials said. However, residual delays should be expected.

“While this incident is still under investigation, Maryland Transit Administration encourages any individual who is struggling or in crisis to seek help through the 988 Lifeline,” MTA said.

At this time, no additional details were immediately available.

