Celebrity News

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri Prepare For Verzuz In New York

Published on May 8, 2023

Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

We have been waiting for the next VERZUZ and finally we be getting some of the ones we have been waiting for. One of the most requested battles has been The Bad Boy verzuz So So Def. Well, while backstage preparing to take the stage alongside Fabolous and Busta Rhymes, Diddy dropped dime about the upcoming Verzuz battle on September 8th at Madison Square Gardens.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening

Source: Getty Images / We TV

You can see Diddy talking about the upcoming date below.

Will you be making your way to NYC to see this battle?

