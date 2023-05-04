Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian Blasted For Leaving North West Outside Met Gala (Video)

Published on May 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 6, 2016

Source: Alo Ceballos / Getty

Where is Kanye, because apparently his daughter needs a good parent (I Kid I Kid….. a little bit). We know all of the stars were in the spot to show off their Met Gala outfits. As usual, the Kardashian/Jenner clan was in the spot and for the first time, North West was inside outside the building as she escorted her mom to the event. Well, after Kim walked into the builind, where was North? People standing by caught her outside, seemingly to be alone.

You can see it for yourself.

@ardenwolf♬ original sound – Arden Wolf

https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

@metgala320 North west spotted outside the met gala tent last night watching her mother kim #metgala2023 #fashion #bestdressed #karlagerfeld #kimkardashian ♬ original sound – met gala

https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

Now, i honestly don’t think Kim would have left her daughter outside with these randoms. I’m sure she had someone attending to her while she went inside, but it just look a little weird, right?

RELATED TAGS

kim kardashian Met gala North West video

More from 92 Q
Close