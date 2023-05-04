Kim Kardashian Blasted For Leaving North West Outside Met Gala (Video)

Where is Kanye, because apparently his daughter needs a good parent (I Kid I Kid….. a little bit). We know all of the stars were in the spot to show off their Met Gala outfits. As usual, the Kardashian/Jenner clan was in the spot and for the first time, North West was
inside outside the building as she escorted her mom to the event. Well, after Kim walked into the builind, where was North? People standing by caught her outside, seemingly to be alone.
You can see it for yourself.
@ardenwolf♬ original sound – Arden Wolf
https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js
@metgala320 North west spotted outside the met gala tent last night watching her mother kim #metgala2023 #fashion #bestdressed #karlagerfeld #kimkardashian ♬ original sound – met gala
https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js
Now, i honestly don’t think Kim would have left her daughter outside with these randoms. I’m sure she had someone attending to her while she went inside, but it just look a little weird, right?
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Owings Mills Residents Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
-
Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress
-
Pusha T’s Wife, Virginia Williams, Reveals She Felt Like An ‘Oddball’ Compared To Other Rappers’ Wives
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Sierra Gates’ Daughter Wears Stunning Brides By Nona Gown To Prom