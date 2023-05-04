Kim Kardashian Blasted For Leaving North West Outside Met Gala (Video)

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Where is Kanye, because apparently his daughter needs a good parent (I Kid I Kid….. a little bit). We know all of the stars were in the spot to show off their Met Gala outfits. As usual, the Kardashian/Jenner clan was in the spot and for the first time, North West was inside outside the building as she escorted her mom to the event. Well, after Kim walked into the builind, where was North? People standing by caught her outside, seemingly to be alone.

You can see it for yourself.

Now, i honestly don’t think Kim would have left her daughter outside with these randoms. I’m sure she had someone attending to her while she went inside, but it just look a little weird, right?