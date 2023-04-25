Case Of Tuberculosis Detected At Joppatowne High School

A confirmed case of tuberculosis (TB) has been detected at Joppatowne High School.
According to officials, students, staff, and families were made aware by phone on April 24.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Additionally, the Harford County Health Department has begun contact tracing and will provide testing or free treatment if needed.
“TB is spread through the air from person to person after prolonged exposure in an enclosed space,” said Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Jamie Sibel. “Our investigation is an important step to help prevent the spread of TB.”
For more information about contact tracing, testing or treatment call 410-612-1779.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…
Curbside Dining Will Be Permanent In Baltimore City
Baltimore Ravens To Host Family Movie Night At M&T Bank Stadium Next Month
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
‘Lamar’ Trends on Twitter Following Historic Jalen Hurts Deal
-
Yung Miami Opens Up About Wanting To Change The Way She Talks: "They Take It As Being Illiterate"
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby