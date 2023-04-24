Usher Wants To Perform At The Halftime Show

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna shocked the world last year when she performed at the Halftime Show. Even though people are financially paid from doing the show BUT they have seen tremendous benefits from touching that big stage. Well, it seems that Usher wants in on some of the benefits.

During an interview with Scott Evans of Access Hollywood, Usher admitted that he would be a fool to turn this opportunity down.

“I’d be a fool to say no. If things line up the way we would all hope, one day that moment would happen. I’ve had the opportunity to graze the stage before in support of ‘OMG’ with will.i.am, but that was one moment.”

If you have ever listened to Usher’s catalogue or seen his Residency in Las Vegas, you already know he has the songs to make that big stage rock. I vote for Usher to perform next year at The Big Game.