Baltimore County Public Schools Recommends Closing Golden Ring Middle School

Baltimore County Public Schools announced Friday that the district recommends closing Golden Ring Middle School in an effort to address overcrowding in northeastern county schools.

According to the district, the move is part of an “ongoing adjustment of attendance boundaries impacting central and northeast area middle schools.”

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams notified the Board of Education Thursday of the district’s recommendation.

The board will vote on the boundary lines at its June 13 meeting. The district said the closing of Golden Ring is scheduled for the 2024 – 2025 school year, and the building would be repurposed for future use.

