Lil Wayne’s Ex-Wife & Daughter To Get Their Own Reality TV Show On WE tv

Looks like Lil Wayne‘s ex-wife and baby girl are about to become the next big reality TV stars as they’re set to star in a new Growing Up Hip-Hop spinoff series.

According to Variety, AMC Networks’ WE tv announced that both Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter will be starring in Toya & Reginae, an unscripted reality TV series that will center around the daily lives of Weezy’s ex-wife, Toya, and their daughter, Reginae. Seems like WE tv liked what they saw from the two when they made appearances on their hit show, Growing Up Hip-Hop.

“I’m so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you’ve seen us last,” said Johnson-Rushing.

Their new show will pull back the curtain into the lives of the high profile mother-and-daughter duo, proving that “as happy as they seem on social media, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos,” per the network’s official release.

You have to wonder if Lil Wayne will be making any appearances on the show and/or if he’ll be tuning in weekly to see what kind of shenanigans his ex-wife and daughter get into in their daily lives.

Also getting her own series on WE tv is Waka Flocka’s beloved momager, Deb Antney as she’ll be starring in Bev The Boss, which will be a scripted series showcasing Deb’s music grind throughout an eight-episode series. Having helped break the careers of artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana, and Nicki Minaj, it will be interesting to see how Deb went about her business in a male-dominated game.

“Being vulnerable and letting others in isn’t exactly a comfortable place for me,” said Antney. “However, it’s where I needed to go creatively to tell this uniquely personal story. Working with Jamie and his team to bring my story to life has been deeply rewarding on a professional level. Bev is Boss pulls back the curtain on my personal journey and invites the world to experience each step along the way.”

Should be interesting.

Toya & Reginae is set to hit the air this Fall while Bev The Boss will be debuting sometime later this year. Will y’all be tuning into either show? Both? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

