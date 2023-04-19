Alec Baldwin is a writer, and producer who has been involved in numerous film and television productions throughout his career. In October 2021, Baldwin was working on the set of the Western film “Rust” as an actor and producer when he discharged a prop firearm during a rehearsal, which tragically resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
Following the incident, Baldwin issued a statement expressing his shock and sadness. The incident also led to significant controversy over on-set safety protocols and the use of prop firearms in film and television productions.
Now, Cast and crew will be returning to set to start production on the film tomorrow. This comes more than a year after the tragic incident. Matthew Hutchins, the widowed husband of Halyna was given a settlement for the wrongful death of his wife and is now the Executive Producer of the film.
Alec Baldwin Will Resume the Production of ‘Rust’ was originally published on wtlcfm.com
