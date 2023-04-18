Celebrity News

Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey Announce 'Unfollow Me' Tour

Published on April 18, 2023

2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 4

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Summer is heating up and more concerts are being announced. Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) are kicking off a 25-city tour across the United States.

Reebok Exclusive Partner Of The 8th Annual Rock The Bells Festival At Governers Island

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

JUNE

11 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX

13 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ

20 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

21 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

23 – WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA

26 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

30 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

July

1 – United Center – Chicago, IL

2 – Little Caesar’s Arena – Detroit, MI

7 – TD Arena – Boston, MA

8 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

9 – TD Pavillion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

11 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

16 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

19 – Legacy Area at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL

21 – Fedex Forum – Memphis, TN

23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Tickets for the Unfollow Me tour go on sale on April 20. For more details, Click Here.

