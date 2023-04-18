Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey Announce ‘Unfollow Me’ Tour

Summer is heating up and more concerts are being announced. Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) are kicking off a 25-city tour across the United States.
JUNE
11 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX
13 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ
20 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA
21 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA
23 – WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA
26 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO
28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO
30 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN
July
1 – United Center – Chicago, IL
2 – Little Caesar’s Arena – Detroit, MI
7 – TD Arena – Boston, MA
8 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
9 – TD Pavillion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA
11 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
16 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC
18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
19 – Legacy Area at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL
21 – Fedex Forum – Memphis, TN
23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
Tickets for the Unfollow Me tour go on sale on April 20. For more details, Click Here.
