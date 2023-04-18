Latto Takes Shots At Nicki Minaj During Coachella Performance

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Just when we thought the girls were simmering down, it looks like things might be heating up for the summer.

During her performance at Coachella, it seems that before Scratch Off Latto hopped off stage, she took some shots at The Queen, Nicki Minaj.

Latto rapped, “She thought I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds. Say she got a problem, imaginary smoke / Bitch, you said it’s up, then put it on the floor, pussy ho.”

Before skipping off stage “Let a bitch know. We tired of the subtweets this year. Bitch, let me know.”

It looks like Latto took shots at Nicki Minaj while performing pic.twitter.com/MMZMdbNDLx — Best’s Point Of View TV (@BestsPOVTV) April 17, 2023

Latto must have forgot that Nicki got bars…..I can’t wait for the Barb shut her up.