Latto Takes Shots At Nicki Minaj During Coachella Performance

Just when we thought the girls were simmering down, it looks like things might be heating up for the summer.
During her performance at Coachella, it seems that before
Scratch Off Latto hopped off stage, she took some shots at The Queen, Nicki Minaj.
Latto rapped, “She thought I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds. Say she got a problem, imaginary smoke / Bitch, you said it’s up, then put it on the floor, pussy ho.”
Before skipping off stage “Let a bitch know. We tired of the subtweets this year. Bitch, let me know.”
It looks like Latto took shots at Nicki Minaj while performing pic.twitter.com/MMZMdbNDLx
— Best’s Point Of View TV (@BestsPOVTV) April 17, 2023
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Latto must have forgot that Nicki got bars…..I can’t wait for the Barb shut her up.
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
The End Of An Era: Shoe City Is Closing All Stores After Filing Bankruptcy
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Azriel Clary's Sister, A'iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To "Entice" R. Kelly