Celebrity News

Latto Takes Shots At Nicki Minaj During Coachella Performance

Published on April 18, 2023

Mulatto Release Party

Source: .(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / .(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Just when we thought the girls were simmering down, it looks like things might be heating up for the summer.

During her performance at Coachella, it seems that before Scratch Off Latto hopped off stage, she took some shots at The Queen, Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj Queen Radio

Source: Apple Music/Beats 1 Radio / Apple Music/Beats 1 Radio

Latto rapped, “She thought I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds. Say she got a problem, imaginary smoke / Bitch, you said it’s up, then put it on the floor, pussy ho.”

Before skipping off stage “Let a bitch know. We tired of the subtweets this year. Bitch, let me know.”

Latto must have forgot that Nicki got bars…..I can’t wait for the Barb shut her up.

