Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott To Make State Of The City Address Monday Night

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott will be making his State of the City address Monday night.

The mayor plans to cover ways of helping young people in the city such as safety, education, and community programs.

Additionally, the mayor will lead off a “State of the City Day” with a public safety roundtable at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, the community organization “We Are Us,” as well as church leaders, are all expected to be in attendance.

The mayor will also announce new public safety initiatives to help reduce violent crime during this meeting.

Following a violent weekend, the mayor is expected to address youth violence and a youth curfew.

Mayor Scott’s State of the City day speech will be at the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center in Cherry Hill.

It is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..