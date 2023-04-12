National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A Red Flag Warning was issued Wednesday for much of Maryland as gusty winds and low humidities are in the forecast.

The warning will be in effect from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Carroll counties, along with other parts of central and western Maryland.

The National Weather Service said a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either currently occurring or will occur shortly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the agency said.

The NWS said residents should continue stening for later forecasts and warnings.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

MORE LOCAL NEWS..