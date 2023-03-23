DJ Drama Talks His Impact On The Industry, New Music + More With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]

DJ Drama dropped by 92Q’s The AM Clique to talk about his impact on the industry, his Grammy win, his new album, and why he’s really like that!
Check out his interview below:
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
WATCH MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS..
Bryson Tiller Talks Being Back Outside, Fatherhood, Finding Confidence + More With The AM Clique [WATCH HERE]
NLE Choppa Talks Career Growth, Polyamorous Relationships, Sexual Encounters, Mental Health & More! [WATCH HERE]
Sevyn Streeter Talks New Single, New R&B, Dating & More With The AM Clique! [WATCH HERE]
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Latto Flamed on Twitter, Brags About Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Win FREE Drake Tix + $250 CASH! [Details Here]