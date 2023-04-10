Pinky Cole Graces JET Magazine

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

For the first time since 2014, Readers around the world will be able to put their hands on a JET magazine again. With the revitalization of the magazine, Baltimore born Slutty Vegan CEO, Pinky Cole, graces the cover.

The cover which features the Slutty Vegan boss collaborated with JET to create a limited edition legacy issue titled, Pinky Is The New Black.

JET Magazine President, Daylon Goff, shared how this iconic issue came to be. “I met Pinky at a concert backstage nine months ago and she was telling me that she always had a dream of being JET Beauty of the Week and how the magazine had such an impact on her life. We haven’t printed an issue in several years but we just saw Pinky and everything that she stands for as an opportunity to do something special. We’re really proud of this collector’s legacy issue and can’t wait for people to get their hands on it.”

Congratulations to the Baltimore native who continues to make her city look good!