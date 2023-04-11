Adele and Rich Paul: To Prenup or Not to Prenup?

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rich Paul—known for being one of the most shrewd negotiators in the world of sports— seems to be using those same skills in his relationship with singer Adele.

Paul, allegedly, does not want to sign a prenup though Adele was hoping for an iron-clad arrangement to protect her assets. This dispute is said to be causing strife between the fiancés.

Many would say a prenup means there is some doubt about the relationship’s longevity, however, Adele’s decision is likely a result of her recent experiences.

The world-renowned singer has been down that road before with her former husband, Simon Konecki. She was ordered to pay a $190 million dollar divorce settlement in 2021, according to the Daily Mail. Adele’s net worth is currently reported to be $220 million dollars, up from $180 million dollars in 2019.

The pair has been together for three years, and have just a few months to decide as they are reportedly marrying this summer.

