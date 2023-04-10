Janet Jackson Bio Docu-Series In The Works

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

You know you’re that girl when they gotta make your biopic into a docu-series. If your name is Janet Jackson and you’ve lived your life in the spotlight for most of it, that is what you get.

According to sources, Janet is in talks with several writers to bring her story to life.

“Janet and her team are in talks with writers hoping to find the right one to pen a biopic..The story would document Janet’s privileged yet difficult beginnings, rise to stardom and her relationship with her brother Michael Jackson. The plan is to make it a mini series and use her music to make the soundtrack.”

Last year Lifetime produced a biopic for the “All For You” singer last year and word is that they want to be apart of this series.