Janet Jackson Bio Docu-Series In The Works

You know you’re that girl when they gotta make your biopic into a docu-series. If your name is Janet Jackson and you’ve lived your life in the spotlight for most of it, that is what you get.
According to sources, Janet is in talks with several writers to bring her story to life.
“Janet and her team are in talks with writers hoping to find the right one to pen a biopic..The story would document Janet’s privileged yet difficult beginnings, rise to stardom and her relationship with her brother Michael Jackson. The plan is to make it a mini series and use her music to make the soundtrack.”
Last year Lifetime produced a biopic for the “All For You” singer last year and word is that they want to be apart of this series.
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants To Be A New England Patriot
-
The End Of An Era: Shoe City Is Closing All Stores After Filing Bankruptcy
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy