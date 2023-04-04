Report: Former Baltimore City Employee Used City’s Amazon Account To Purchase Personal Items

A new report released by the Inspector General reveals that a former Baltimore City employee used their agency’s Amazon Prime account to purchase personal items.
According to the report, the employee worked for the Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety & Engagement better known as MONSE.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
In the report, it reveals that between Oct. 2021 and Dec. 2022, the former employee allegedly bought 23 personal items on Amazon using the City’s account.
Although the employee allegedly paid with their own credit card, the unnamed employee did admit to avoiding state sales tax by using the City’s tax-exempt status.
The former employee was given account access to place and approve orders on the City’s behalf.
However, according to the Inspector General, the account should’ve but did not have settings installed to stop payment modifications allowing the employee to add their own credit card and shipping address to the account.
Investigators concluded MONSE supervisors were aware of these purchases. However, MONSE did say they plan on configuring the account settings to prevent similar actions in the future.
Click here to see the full report.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Anne Arundel County May Be Next To Join The Plastic Bag Ban
Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Free Spring Break Camp For Baltimore Teens
More Than 82k+ Customers May Have Been Overcharged Using Maryland Tolls
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants To Be A New England Patriot
-
Win FREE Drake Tix + $250 CASH! [Details Here]
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
"I'm In Mourning": Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson's Trade Request
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy