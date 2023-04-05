Report: Founder Of Cash App Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco

The founder of Cash App and former Chief Technology Officer of Square, Bob Lee, was reportedly killed after being stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday.
NBC reports that police in San Francisco said officers responded to a reported stabbing just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
On the scene, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Police did not reveal the identity of the victim, but NBC reports that sources identified him as Lee.
Lee was currently serving as the chief product officer of MobileCoin. At this time, MobileCoin did not immediately respond to a request for a statement.
As of early Wednesday, no arrests have been made and it’s unclear if police have identified a suspect.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Cash App Hops On The Limited-Edition Clothing Wave With Own Merch
Megan Thee Stallion & Cash App Collaborate For “Hot Girl Enterprise” Apparel Line
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants To Be A New England Patriot
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
"I'm In Mourning": Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson's Trade Request
-
Win FREE Drake Tix + $250 CASH! [Details Here]
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy