Following in the footsteps of Baltimore City and County, Anne Arundel County may be next to join the plastic bag ban.
The bill that was proposed on Monday at the county council session wants to ban single-use plastic carryout bags and incentivize people to bring reusables.
Anne Arundel council members will meet again later this month to discuss the plastic bag ban and to vote.
If approved, the new policy would take effect on Oct. 1. Baltimore County passed a plastic bag ban in February that is set to start on Nov. 1.
The ban also is in effect for Baltimore City.
If stores don’t adhere to the ban, it would be a Class C civil offense, the proposed bill states.
