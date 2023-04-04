Donald Trump’s Attorney Says He’s Like Tupac & Biggie

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

While we wait for the former President Donald Trump to be indicted in New York City, somehow his attorney thinks thinks makes him like Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba made the comparison saying his indictment is going to boost Trump’s profile like other celebs who went to jail.

Since his attorney’s statements Tupac’s sister Set Shakur stepped in and said her comments is “blasphemous.”

TMZ reports,

Tupac’s sister, tells TMZ “My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles and personal and collective responsibility,” calling the recent comments made by Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, “blasphemous.”