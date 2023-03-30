Diddy Announces New CÎROC Honey Melon Flavor As Temps Warm Up

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

By now, CÎROC is globally recognized as one of the premium vodka brands available on the market today. This week, Sean “Diddy” Combs announced that CÎROC will begin rolling out a new flavor sensation in the honey melon expression.

CÎROC Honey Melon is a limited-edition flavor added to the diverse lineup of offerings from the brand. The release of the flavor coincides with the new “No Reservations Needed” campaign, which reimagines the exclusive nature of the country club by remixing the concept and inviting others along for this truly inclusive journey.

“From developing the flavor and making sure it has a taste that’s undeniable, to perfecting every detail of the packaging and design, our focus with CÎROC Honey Melon was to deliver a special premium product that is truly innovative in the category,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “We have established a history of excellence and with the launch of this limited flavor, we will continue setting the standard as a luxury spirits brand.”

CÎROC Honey Melon, like the other flavors, is made of vodka distilled from French grapes and has the sweet essence of melon and the comforting flavors of honey that will make a fine sipper on its own over the rocks or mixed into a palette-pleasing cocktail to share with friends for your own country club vibes. The bottle will also be a great standout on one’s bar stand as seen in the images provided below.

With an emphasis on making sure everyone is invited along for the Honey Lemon ride, Edward Pilkington, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America, said the following.

“Everyone has a seat at the country club with CÎROC Honey Melon,” said Pilkington. “The lively flavor of CÎROC Honey Melon masterfully evokes the grandeur and elegance of the traditional country club experience but throws the doors wide open to anyone and everyone.”

Adding to this, on April 14, CÎROC will invite the public to experience Honey Melon in grand state at the Soho Desert House in Palm Springs, Calif for a weekend experience packed with bites, food and drink offerings, and special guest DJs to bring in the country clubs vibe with a warm-weather twist.

CÎROC, as we mentioned above, is fantastic for mixing. Below is a recipe for the Honey Melon Fizzz

CÎROC Honey Melon Fizz

1.75 oz CÎROC Honey Melon

2 oz Lemonade

1 oz Club Soda

Splash Cranberry Juice

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Fresh Mint and Lemon Wheel

Method: Add CÎROC Honey Melon, Lemonade, Club Soda and a splash of Cranberry Juice in a highball glass filled with ice. Stir and garnish with Fresh Mint and a Lemon Wheel.

CÎROC Honey Melon will be coming to the market in April 2023 until supplies last.

Learn more about CÎROC here.

—

Photo: CÎROC

Diddy Announces New CÎROC Honey Melon Flavor As Temps Warm Up was originally published on cassiuslife.com