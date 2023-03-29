Fiery Crash Leaves Two MTA Police Officers Injured

Two MTA police officers were injured in a fiery crash on Tuesday.
According to officials, the officers collided with one another at North Howard and West Fayette Streets.
They were both headed to an emergency call.
Check out the video below:
Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause remains under investigation.
