We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Sunnyside Café
Business Description: “This your favorite Brunch Café now located in the New Lexington Market!”
Business Website: https://www.sunnysidecafe13.com/
KerroMystics
Business Description: “Featuring all Natural Products to Promote Vibrant Energy, Hair & Skin Health, and Physical Wellness.”
Business Website: https://www.kerromystics.com/
Empowered Women in Business International
Business Description: “Individually we can do great things, but collectively we can forever changer the world.”
Business Website: https://www.ewbiradio.org/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-28-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
