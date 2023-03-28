Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-28-23]

Published on March 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Sunnyside Café

Business Description: “This your favorite Brunch Café now located in the New Lexington Market!”

Business Website: https://www.sunnysidecafe13.com/ 

KerroMystics

Business Description: “Featuring all Natural Products to Promote Vibrant Energy, Hair & Skin Health, and Physical Wellness.”

Business Website: https://www.kerromystics.com/

Empowered Women in Business International

Business Description: “Individually we can do great things, but collectively we can forever changer the world.”

Business Website: https://www.ewbiradio.org/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

SEE ALSO

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-28-23]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Close