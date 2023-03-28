Maryland Reimburses Victims Of EBT Fraud

If you were a victim of EBT Fraud, you may be eligible to get your money back.
Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday the new process for victims and the estimated turnaround time.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Reimbursements are expected within 15 days for Marylanders who were victims of theft between Oct. 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023.
Those impacted must complete a form by May 31 to have their benefits replaced.
Additionally, If thefts happened on or after March 1, claims must be filed within 45 days of the discovery.
To file a claim, you must fill out a form online. Click here for more information.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Latto Flamed on Twitter, Brags About Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM