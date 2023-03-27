Valet Driver Steals Jhené Aiko’s Range Rover

WOW! Jhené Aiko will probably be heading to the car dealership soon because apparently, the valet in Los Angeles is wild!
According to reports from TMZ, while enjoying dinner with family at Tasty Noodle House in L.A., the thieving valet made their move, stealing the singer’s 2020 Range Rover.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Reports also state Jhené gave her keys to the driver as normal, but shortly after noticed someone driving away in her luxury SUV.
The “Triggered” singer thought nothing was out of the ordinary though and figured the staff was just moving it.
Her car was never returned and someone it is unclear who took off with her vehicle.
However, law enforcement said there was an extra key inside.
At this time, no arrests have been made, but police are investigating.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Jhené Aiko Presents Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise
Fairy Godmother: Celebrating Jhené Aiko’s 35th Birthday With Her Most Majestic Photos
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome First Child Together
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Latto Flamed on Twitter, Brags About Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM