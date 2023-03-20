Three Men Found Guilty of Murdering XXXTentacion

A jury in Florida has officially closed its week-long deliberations in the murder/ robbery of rapper XXXTentacion. Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayon Newsome were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery, all three of the convicted killers will face mandatory life sentences. As previously reported, XXX was at a South Florida motorcycle dealership in 2018 when he was reportedly the victim of a robbery and was shot while in his vehicle.
