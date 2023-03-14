Wyclef Jean Checks Himself Into Hospital “Be Back Soon”

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Sending huge prayers out to Wyclef Jean who has checked himself into the hospital. Wyclef posted a video on Instagram in a hospital gown being pushed in a wheelchair with the caption “Sometimes we forget that our body is our temple, be back soon.”

TMZ reports that Wyclef told them following his return to Los Angeles from Miami last weekend, he felt numbness on the right side of his face and immediately sought care from his family doctor, who sent him to the ER. He says the tests Dr. Waleed Lashin requested an overnight stay in the hospital … and the early indication is his face numbness was the result of exhaustion, which is also likely stress related.