Wyclef Jean Checks Himself Into Hospital “Be Back Soon”

Sending huge prayers out to Wyclef Jean who has checked himself into the hospital. Wyclef posted a video on Instagram in a hospital gown being pushed in a wheelchair with the caption “Sometimes we forget that our body is our temple, be back soon.”
TMZ reports that Wyclef told them following his return to Los Angeles from Miami last weekend, he felt numbness on the right side of his face and immediately sought care from his family doctor, who sent him to the ER. He says the tests Dr. Waleed Lashin requested an overnight stay in the hospital … and the early indication is his face numbness was the result of exhaustion, which is also likely stress related.
