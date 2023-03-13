HomeCelebrity News

Blac Chyna Removes Breast And Butt Implants

Video Vixen turned business women, Blac Chyna, is taking us on a new life changing journey. This “life-changing” journey seems to have started a few weeks ago when the mom of two deactivated her Onlyfans page. Shortly afterwards, we now see Chyna is also removing the implants from her breast and buttocks.

After a couple of the surgeries, Chyna shared video online from part of the procedure. She also aid that her butt surgery took longer than originally planned. “Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine and breaking.”

Chyna shared, “I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️. I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus.

“You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.” ~ Angela White

