Victim’s Family Plans To Sue GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes, Promoters & Others For Wrongful Death

Last week, three people lost their lives after a stampede broke out at GloRilla’s and Finesse2Tyme’s concert in New York.
Now, the family of one of the victims is planning to prepare a lawsuit for everyone involved.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
According to reports from TMZ, Brandy Miller was trampled to death after chaos erupted. The cause of the stampede is believed to be alleged gunshots.
Miller’s sister, Michelle, states the family plans to find a high-profile attorney to sue Glo, Finesse, the venue, Main Street Armory, and the concert’s promoters.
TMZ reports the family “has no plans to back down.”
It was reported that both Finesse and GloRilla had reportedly left the venue before the stampede and have since expressed how devastated they are about the tragedy.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE..
Glorilla Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured
[Watch] LOL! Philly Fan Catches Glorilla LACKIN!
Is This Wrong? GloRilla Will Pay $550 Weekly Salary For Personal Assistant
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
McDonald's Franchisees Are Pulling Cardi B/Offset Promotions
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
[Watch] LOL! Philly Fan Catches Glorilla LACKIN!
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
RHOP's Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Bassett For Defamation
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts