LeBron James Footage From High School Football Resurfaces Online

Many people may say he’s the goat on the court but what about on the field? Footage of a young Lebron in high school has resurfaced online where he played both basketball and football. LeBron was of course none for his basketball skills but apparently he was also known for being fantastic at football. Check out some unseen footage of young James below,
