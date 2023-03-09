New Shiloh Baptist Church

A PLACE FOR WORD AND WORSHIP

The primary reason we meet is to focus our attention on God and the Work of God, giving Him our worship and receiving His blessings and inspiration. Each of these opportunities is a special time of spiritual refreshment as our pastors proclaim God’s Word, our choral and congregational singing lifts our spirits, and together we experience His presence.

A PLACE FOR SERVICE

Just as Jesus Christ “came not to be ministered unto, but to minister…” we accept our responsibility to reach out in service to others through MISSIONS, EVANGELISM, AND CHRISTIAN EDUCATION. We believe that Missions is the meeting of human needs, Evangelism is the meeting of Spiritual needs, and Christian Education is the meeting of biblical knowledge needs.

A PLACE FOR ENRICHMENT

For every person at every age level we offer a wealth of opportunities — special programs and ministries for youth and adults which fill the church calendar. You can be sure that in this kaleidoscope of activities there’s more than one place where you can be personally enriched.

A PLACE FOR FELLOWSHIP

Nothing quite compares to the joy of Christian fellowship. That is why we make it a priority to build lasting bonds between the members of our church family — bonds of concern and genuine commitment to one another. Best of all, this circle of care is ever-growing. We would love for it to include you, too.

A PLACE TO STUDY AND LEARN

To us, studying the Bible is vital because it not only instructs us intellectually, but also guides us spiritually. We believe it and accept it as God’s Word to humanity, a book that is alive and relevant to life today. Learning its truths is a thrilling adventure.

2100 North Monroe Street, Harold A. Carter Way, Baltimore, MD 21217

NewShilohBaptist.org