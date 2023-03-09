Logic Is Being Begged To Retire His Rap Career

From what I know, Maryland rapper, Logic, don’t be bothering anyone. One person that seems to always have something negative to say about him is Joe Buddens.
Logic recorded a cover of Ice Cube’s “Today Was A Good Day” and shared online. Buddens was one of the first to criticize him and asked him to retire.
On “The Joe Budden Podcast”, he shared “Logic, I hate to continue to make a career at your expense. I don’t hate it, actually. I’m glad that I have a little list of you that I get to…that’s horrible to say. One day I’m gonna grow up. Logic, I beg of you, I’m pleading with you–please join me in retirement,” Budden continued. “Never step near a recording device again. Throw your phone in the ocean. Be allergic to microphones. Promise your fans nothing. Don’t go to the studio ever again. You are the worst, yo. You are really, really bad. And then when we think he can’t get any worse, you have the bright idea of doing an Ice Cube flip.”
Buddens went on to add that he feels that Logic is pandering to the black community.
Why does someone have to retire because 1 person doesn’t like them? This isn’t the first time Joe has taken shots at Logic. A few years back, he said that Logic was the worst rapper ever.
