The Queens of R&B Kick Off New Season w/ SWV and Xscape

It’s no Ifs, Ands or Buts that the female groups Xscape and SWV ruled the 90’s. To this day, the R&B ladies still hold their own and do many shows per year. The ladies have teamed up for a new reality show on BravoTV. As the groups celebrate 30 years in the game, they decided to come together to hit the road, but can the drama between the girls be pushed aside to make some money and give the fans what they’ve been asking for?

The season kicked off last night. If you missed it, peep the trailer below.

