Baltimore County Public Schools To Provide Free Breakfast & Lunch To All Students Beginning Next School Year

Baltimore County Public School officials announced on Thursday that the school system will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students beginning next school year.
Currently, 87 schools in the system receive free meals because of the federal Community Eligibility Provision program which allows public schools and local educational agencies located in low-income areas to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.
Schools and school systems that qualify for this program are based on the number of students who are directly certified for free meals based on data from needs-based programs such as SNAP and children who are homeless or in other special circumstances.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Third Annual Baltimore Street Food Festival Returning This Weekend
Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students
Three Of Maryland’s HBCUs To Receive $3M In Grants From BGE For Stem Students
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
McDonald's Franchisees Are Pulling Cardi B/Offset Promotions
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Chloe Bailey Kicks Off NBA All-Star Weekend Serving Curves Galore
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton