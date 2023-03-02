RHOP’s Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Bassett For Defamation

A lot has been going on in the Real Housewives universe this week and more tea is brewing.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Michael Darby is now coming after Candiace Dillard-Bassett!
Darby is suing Dillard-Bassett for Defamation after she alleged on the latest season of Real Housewives of Potomac that he paid for sexual relations with another man.
Check out the clip below:
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Michael has also allegedly sent Candiace a cease and desist earlier this year about her comments however he claims no retraction on her part has been made.
The soon-to-be ex husband of Ashley is asking for $2 million in damages.
What are your thoughts?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE HOUSEWIVES TEA..
RHOA’s Peter Thomas Found Not Guilty After Reported Assault At Baltimore Restaurant
The Jaw-Dropping Looks From ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Chloe Bailey Kicks Off NBA All-Star Weekend Serving Curves Galore
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock