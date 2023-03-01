RHOA Peter Thomas Found Not Guilty After Reported Assault At Baltimore Restaurant

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Following reports of former RHOA star Peter Thomas reportedly attacking a customer at his restaurant he has been found not guilty. Peter is a co-owner of Bar One in Harbor East and allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat and proceeded to choke her. This is allegedly after the victim, who was dining at the establishment, was sitting in the same section as her and noticed he was inebriated and in a bad mood, which she said mentioned to her friends.

Peter was facing criminal charges however despite the claims, Peter posted an update this morning to his Instagram page and said 12 jurors found him not guilty.

The Baltimore Banner reports,

Thomas, 62, was acquitted in Baltimore Circuit Court of second-degree assault. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.

Related Stories RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant “We’re very happy with the verdict,” said Warren Brown, Thomas’ attorney, outside the courtroom in the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse in Baltimore.

“This man is 62, has led a stellar life, built a successful business. And I think the jury rendered the right verdict.”