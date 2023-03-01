RHOA Peter Thomas Found Not Guilty After Reported Assault At Baltimore Restaurant

Following reports of former RHOA star Peter Thomas reportedly attacking a customer at his restaurant he has been found not guilty. Peter is a co-owner of Bar One in Harbor East and allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat and proceeded to choke her. This is allegedly after the victim, who was dining at the establishment, was sitting in the same section as her and noticed he was inebriated and in a bad mood, which she said mentioned to her friends.
Peter was facing criminal charges however despite the claims, Peter posted an update this morning to his Instagram page and said 12 jurors found him not guilty.
The Baltimore Banner reports,
Thomas, 62, was acquitted in Baltimore Circuit Court of second-degree assault. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.
“We’re very happy with the verdict,” said Warren Brown, Thomas’ attorney, outside the courtroom in the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse in Baltimore.
“This man is 62, has led a stellar life, built a successful business. And I think the jury rendered the right verdict.”
When the verdict was read, Chanel Williams, who had accused Thomas of choking her, quickly got up and left the courtroom.
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Yung Miami Bares All In Honor Of Her 29th Birthday
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Chloe Bailey Kicks Off NBA All-Star Weekend Serving Curves Galore
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock