IHOP Is Giving Away Free Short Stacks For National Pancake Day!

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Today is National Pancake Day at IHOP and you can get yourself a free short stack!

The restaurant will be offering dine-in customers a free short stack of buttermilk beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m.

“IHOP’s National Pancake Day is a holiday we look forward to celebrating with our guests as an annual tradition, and we are spreading even more joy this year by adding the chance to earn loyalty rewards through our International Bank of Pancakes,” IHOP Chief Marketing Officer Kieran Donahue said in a news release. “At IHOP, we take pride in the quality of our fresh ingredients that guests crave all day, including our signature Buttermilk Pancakes and beyond.”

Additionally, this yearly also serves as a fundraiser for local charities.